Oresa Ventures reportedly in talks to sell La Fântâna watercooler business for EUR 150 mln

Swedish investment company Oresa Ventures and the Romanian entrepreneur Cristian Amza are reportedly negotiating the sale of the water bottling/watercooler company La Fântâna, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting sources familiar with the talks. A strategic investor is reportedly ready to pay EUR 150 mln.

Both Oresa Ventures, which holds over 80% of the shares, and the company's founder, Cristian Amza (who owns the rest of the shares), would sell their stakes, according to the daily.

"We do not comment on rumors, and we have nothing to announce," said Cornel Marian, partner of Oresa's Romanian office.

The La Fântâna business, operated by the company with the same name, has been in the portfolio of the investment company for eight years. In 2016, the investment fund Innova Capital sold La Fântâna back to Oresa Ventures and Cristian Amza – the founder of the business.

La Fântâna reported RON 270 mln (+14% y/y, EUR 54 mln) and RON 12 mln (+7% y/y) net profit in 2023.

The La Fântâna watercooler business was founded in 2000 (Aqua Natural at that time) by Cristian Amza, and Oresa Ventures joined the company as a majority (80%) shareholder in 2021. Innova Capital took over as a majority shareholder in 2008, to sell the business back to Oresa in 2016. At this moment, Cristian Amza owns 16% of the company, according to Business Magazin.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)