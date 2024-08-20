Oresa Industra to double size of logistics project in Iasi

The specialised developer and asset manager of logistics and industrial real estate, Oresa Industra, a division of the Swedish investment fund Oresa, announced plans to double the size of its 35,000 square metre logistics park in the Romanian northeastern city of Iasi.

Oresa Industra is already the main player in the industrial and logistics market in Iasi.

The investor has a portfolio of 77,000 sqm concentrated in two logistics projects in Romania, with the other located in Arad, of 42,000 sqm.

"Right now, we are focused on expanding the park in Iasi, where we can build about 40,000 square meters of buildings," said Dan Zaharia, regional representative of Oresa Industra, the real estate division of the Oresa investment fund, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Zaharia also mentioned Orasa Industra's plans in the Bucharest area and other parts of the country.

"In the capital city area, we own a plot of land for the development of 15,000 square meters of industrial space in Chiajna, Ilfov County. From the perspective of the construction of the A7 and A8 highways, the region of Western Moldova remains interesting for us, especially for the acquisition of assets already operational or in the advanced stages of authorization. We were also looking at various opportunities in other relevant cities where we would like to be present," said Zaharia.

