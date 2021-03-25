RO Liberal leader: “I may even run for President”

The Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), and former prime minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday, March 23, that he considers the possibility of running for president, Bursa.ro reported.

He explained that PNL must support as party president the candidate who enjoys the greatest confidence and has the best chance of winning the presidential elections.

"[T]here is this possibility that I take very seriously (to run for president). Under my leadership, PNL made the best decision on the candidate for president of Romania in such a way as to win. We are in partnership with the president of Romania, and when the time comes for the presidential elections, we will discuss the candidate for the presidential elections," said Orban, when asked if he will run for president provided he wins the internal elections for the top position within PNL.

He added that the PNL "must support the candidate who enjoys the most confidence, the most support and the best chance of winning the presidential election." Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis was also head of PNL for a brief period before running for president.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

