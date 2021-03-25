Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:32
Politics

RO Liberal leader: “I may even run for President”

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), and former prime minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday, March 23, that he considers the possibility of running for president, Bursa.ro reported.

He explained that PNL must support as party president the candidate who enjoys the greatest confidence and has the best chance of winning the presidential elections.

"[T]here is this possibility that I take very seriously (to run for president). Under my leadership, PNL made the best decision on the candidate for president of Romania in such a way as to win. We are in partnership with the president of Romania, and when the time comes for the presidential elections, we will discuss the candidate for the presidential elections," said Orban, when asked if he will run for president provided he wins the internal elections for the top position within PNL.

He added that the PNL "must support the candidate who enjoys the most confidence, the most support and the best chance of winning the presidential election." Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis was also head of PNL for a brief period before running for president.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:32
Politics

RO Liberal leader: “I may even run for President”

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), and former prime minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday, March 23, that he considers the possibility of running for president, Bursa.ro reported.

He explained that PNL must support as party president the candidate who enjoys the greatest confidence and has the best chance of winning the presidential elections.

"[T]here is this possibility that I take very seriously (to run for president). Under my leadership, PNL made the best decision on the candidate for president of Romania in such a way as to win. We are in partnership with the president of Romania, and when the time comes for the presidential elections, we will discuss the candidate for the presidential elections," said Orban, when asked if he will run for president provided he wins the internal elections for the top position within PNL.

He added that the PNL "must support the candidate who enjoys the most confidence, the most support and the best chance of winning the presidential election." Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis was also head of PNL for a brief period before running for president.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends