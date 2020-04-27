Romania’s PM defers report in Parliament

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban said that he would go to the Parliament only "after the lawmakers are summoned" and if properly invited, Agerpres reported.

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders warned that they would notify the Constitutional Court about the prime minister's "abuse of office."

The head of the biggest parliamentary party and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, urged PM Orban to come to the Parliament with a report on the measures taken to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When parliamentary activity resumes, and I will be invited through a parliamentary or constitutional procedure, I will certainly go there," PM Orban said on Friday, April 24.

In return, Ciolacu warned he would notify the Constitutional Court. "We will also make a written invitation, and we will notify the Constitutional Court. My opinion is that a decision of the Parliament is a law, it is not subject to debate, no one has commented on such a thing so far," he said, quoted by Agerpres.

Ciolacu previously stressed that his party has a new majority in Parliament to enforce its own economic policy.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

