Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 09:01
Politics

Former Romanian PM Orban announces own caucus in Parliament

01 February 2022
Right Force party president Ludovic Orban, former head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and former prime minister (2020), announced on January 31 the establishment of the right-wing parliamentary group, which will have 13 MPs, News.ro reported.

Specifically, the 13 are members of the Chamber of Deputies.

They are former Liberal Party (PNL) members who pulled out from their party after the Liberals formed the ruling coalition with the Social Democrats (PSD).

The head of the Right Force caucus in Parliament will be Violeta Alexandru, a former minister in the Government headed by Orban.

Ludovic Orban stated that "the group aims to remain faithful to the commitments and promises made by the PNL leadership in the election campaign, promises that were betrayed with the establishment of the PSD-PNL Government."

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

