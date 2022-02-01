Former Romanian PM Orban announces own caucus in Parliament

Right Force party president Ludovic Orban, former head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and former prime minister (2020), announced on January 31 the establishment of the right-wing parliamentary group, which will have 13 MPs, News.ro reported.

Specifically, the 13 are members of the Chamber of Deputies.

They are former Liberal Party (PNL) members who pulled out from their party after the Liberals formed the ruling coalition with the Social Democrats (PSD).

The head of the Right Force caucus in Parliament will be Violeta Alexandru, a former minister in the Government headed by Orban.

Ludovic Orban stated that "the group aims to remain faithful to the commitments and promises made by the PNL leadership in the election campaign, promises that were betrayed with the establishment of the PSD-PNL Government."

(Photo: Gov.ro)

