Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 08:27
Business
Orange Romania finances its clients to buy more expensive smartphones
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Orange Romania, one of the two leading mobile operators on the local market, announced on Tuesday that Orange Money users can from now on use My Reserve facility, a financing solution for phones, tablets and accessories sold in its stores.

Orange customers can apply for a credit of up to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,100) for such acquisitions. The customers will pay a fixed interest rate of 14% per year. The loan can be contracted with a maturity of 3 to 24 months and can be repaid in advance with no penalty fee.

In addition to My Reserve, Orange Money customers on iOS or Android have access to contactless payments with their smartphone or smartwatch and a physical and virtual Visa Classic card (at no additional cost) and Platinum Visa (with additional benefits).

The Orange Money mobile app also offers the option to pay bills to over 70 utility providers, save cards for future payments, reload Orange PrePay cards, transfers (P2P and IBAN), and other transactions.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 08:27
Business
Orange Romania finances its clients to buy more expensive smartphones
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Orange Romania, one of the two leading mobile operators on the local market, announced on Tuesday that Orange Money users can from now on use My Reserve facility, a financing solution for phones, tablets and accessories sold in its stores.

Orange customers can apply for a credit of up to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,100) for such acquisitions. The customers will pay a fixed interest rate of 14% per year. The loan can be contracted with a maturity of 3 to 24 months and can be repaid in advance with no penalty fee.

In addition to My Reserve, Orange Money customers on iOS or Android have access to contactless payments with their smartphone or smartwatch and a physical and virtual Visa Classic card (at no additional cost) and Platinum Visa (with additional benefits).

The Orange Money mobile app also offers the option to pay bills to over 70 utility providers, save cards for future payments, reload Orange PrePay cards, transfers (P2P and IBAN), and other transactions.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40