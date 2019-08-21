Orange Romania finances its clients to buy more expensive smartphones

Orange Romania, one of the two leading mobile operators on the local market, announced on Tuesday that Orange Money users can from now on use My Reserve facility, a financing solution for phones, tablets and accessories sold in its stores.

Orange customers can apply for a credit of up to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,100) for such acquisitions. The customers will pay a fixed interest rate of 14% per year. The loan can be contracted with a maturity of 3 to 24 months and can be repaid in advance with no penalty fee.

In addition to My Reserve, Orange Money customers on iOS or Android have access to contactless payments with their smartphone or smartwatch and a physical and virtual Visa Classic card (at no additional cost) and Platinum Visa (with additional benefits).

The Orange Money mobile app also offers the option to pay bills to over 70 utility providers, save cards for future payments, reload Orange PrePay cards, transfers (P2P and IBAN), and other transactions.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)