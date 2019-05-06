Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 08:22
Real Estate
Turkish investor pours another EUR 300 mln in residential project north of Bucharest
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish investor Opus Land Development will pour another EUR 300 million into the expansion of its Cosmopolis residential project located north of Bucharest, the company’s CEO Ahmet Buyukhanli announced, local News.ro reported.

Some 7,000 new housing units and a school, to be donated to the state, will be added to the 3,100 housing units (villas and apartments) already built.

The volume of investments in the project to date is estimated at around EUR 300 million.

Cosmopolis residents can use private buses that run at regular intervals to the north areas of the capital. Future investment plans include upgrading the streets, building commercial spaces and recreational spaces.

The population living in the 82-ha residential complex, the largest in Romania, has reached 7,500. Some of the housing units have been purchased for investment and the yield is around 7.5% per year, Buyukhanli added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Cosmopolis)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 08:22
Real Estate
Turkish investor pours another EUR 300 mln in residential project north of Bucharest
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish investor Opus Land Development will pour another EUR 300 million into the expansion of its Cosmopolis residential project located north of Bucharest, the company’s CEO Ahmet Buyukhanli announced, local News.ro reported.

Some 7,000 new housing units and a school, to be donated to the state, will be added to the 3,100 housing units (villas and apartments) already built.

The volume of investments in the project to date is estimated at around EUR 300 million.

Cosmopolis residents can use private buses that run at regular intervals to the north areas of the capital. Future investment plans include upgrading the streets, building commercial spaces and recreational spaces.

The population living in the 82-ha residential complex, the largest in Romania, has reached 7,500. Some of the housing units have been purchased for investment and the yield is around 7.5% per year, Buyukhanli added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Cosmopolis)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40