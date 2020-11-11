Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

RO opposition re-opens food markets closed by Govt.

11 November 2020
Romania's Parliament, by the final vote of the Chamber of Deputies on November 10, amended an emergency ordinance and decided to reopen the indoor food markets closed by the Government on November 9 for curbing the expansion of the coronavirus.

The bill will produce effects only after and if president Klaus Iohannis promulgates it.

This is the latest of the Parliament's moves visibly aimed at putting the Liberal Government in a difficult position.

Food market traders have protested the Government's decision, a move captured by the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) and the reformist block USR-PLUS.

"During the alert state, the agri-food markets in closed spaces, fairs, and other markets […] will be able to continue their activity while observing the restrictions on social distancing and health protection measures," according to the amendment, initiated by the PSD head Marcel Ciolacu, and PSD senator Daniel Zamfir.

President Iohannis, in a press conference after the vote in Parliament, defended the Government's decision - but avoided a direct answer on whether he would promulgate the amendment or not. He added that this was another example of why Romania should hold the general elections on December 6, as planned, to end this situation in which the Social Democrat opposition in Parliament overturns the Government’s decisions for managing the pandemic.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

