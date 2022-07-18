OPPO becomes official UEFA partner (press release)

Press Release

OPPO announced today that it will become an official partner of UEFA for several competitions managed by the football forum, including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the UEFA Futsal Champions League Final, and the UEFA Youth League Final, for the next two seasons.

OPPO has signed a two-year partnership with UEFA, covering several competitions, with a commitment to use innovative technology to enhance the fan experience.

„We are delighted to partner with UEFA and to work together to inspire the football fans during the competitions,” said William Liu, President of Global Marketing, OPPO.

OPPO will work closely with UEFA to highlight the important moments of the game and the atmosphere of the, to help fans witness, listen to and share key events from the 2022-23 and 2023-24 tournaments.

The positioning of the UEFA Champions League, "Best of the Best", aligns with OPPO’s "Inspiration Ahead", which embodies the determination of the brand in the fight for evolution.

“We are delighted to welcome OPPO to the UEFA sponsor family with the world’s greatest club competition – the UEFA Champions League. OPPO is a global leader in mobile technology and together, we are looking forward to advancing our efforts of connecting and inspiring football fans around the world,” added Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA.

United under OPPO’s “Inspiration Ahead” campaign, which aligns with UEFA’s spirit of overcoming adversity, the two entities will work together to present the unseen angles behind the biggest moments and inspire football fans in a time of global uncertainty.

As part of the partnership, OPPO will enjoy high visibility, appearing on broadcast backgrounds and stadiums, including extensive perimeter ads, the UEFA Champions League website, and social media. The moments of inspiration captured during matches will be shared in an OPPO gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and the dedicated OPPO page on the UEFA Champions League website.

The partnership will highlight the OPPO smartphones, the Find and Reno series, as well as new and future OPPO IoT products, such as headphones and a new smartwatch.

This new collaboration expands the existing sports partnerships and OPPO's ambitions to inspire and engage sports enthusiasts. The smartphone maker is already in its fourth year of partnership with Wimbledon and Roland Garros and is also a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.