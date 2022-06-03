Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 07:57
Business

Assets of open-end investment funds shrink by another 2.6% in April

03 June 2022
The net assets of the 236 open and closed-end funds in Romania, local and foreign, increased by 1.2% MoM in April, to RON 52.1 bln (EUR 10.5 bln), while since the beginning of the year, they have decreased by 2.9% YTD.

The net outflows in April totalled RON 96 mln (EUR 19.5 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The top 5 local open funds in the last 12 months recorded net annual returns between 13.2% and 18.5%; over a period of 36 months, the top 5 funds had yields between 58.3% and 72.1%, obtained over the last 3 years (compared to April 2019).

However, the net assets of the 89 local open-end funds decreased by 2.6% MoM in April to RON 21.6 bln (EUR 4.4 bln)and since the beginning of the year, they have decreased by 14.6%.

Local open-ended funds registered net outflows of RON 119 mln (EUR 24.2 mln) in April.

The deepest declines were for the funds specialised in bonds and fixed-income instruments (minus RON 187 mln).

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

