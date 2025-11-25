Onshindo Osaka enters the Romanian market, strengthening the J-Beauty trend in the premium skincare segment

News from Companies

The Japanese premium skincare brand Onshindo Osaka officially enters the Romanian market through its exclusive distributor, Pharma Brands, marking a new milestone in its European expansion strategy. Following its successful launch in Spain, the company aims to capitalize on the growing interest of Romanian consumers in premium skincare products with clinically proven efficacy and authentic origins.

J-Beauty – the Japanese alternative to complex K-Beauty routines

Onshindo Osaka’s entry into the local market comes at a time when the J-Beauty segment — Japan’s minimalist skincare philosophy — is gaining global attention as a balanced alternative to the multi-step routines popularized by K-Beauty.

Japanese skincare emphasizes simplicity, concentrated formulas, and measurable results, combining multifunctional ingredients with biotechnological research.

In this context, Onshindo Osaka positions itself as an authentic premium skincare brand that merges Japanese tradition with scientific innovation.

Crafted in Japan Onshindo products combine rare natural ingredients derived from Japanese flora such as Yuzu extract and Tsubaki oil with patented innovations including Hydraskin, Sharohyal, and Glycolift — recognized for their deep hydration and instant lifting effect.

Clinical tests conducted by J.S. Hamilton Laboratories confirmed improvements in skin firmness, density, and elasticity after 28 days of use. All formulas are dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested.

Romanian consumers, increasingly sophisticated in skincare choices

The launch of Onshindo Osaka in Romania is part of Pharma Brands’ strategy to expand its portfolio of international premium brands within the beauty & health segment.

Starting this autumn, the products will be available in major pharmacies and online platforms including Farmacia Tei, Bebe Tei, Dr.Max, Help Net, eMAG, and SpringFarma.

“With this launch, Romania becomes the second European market where the brand is present. The entry of Onshindo Osaka comes at a time when the premium skincare segment is steadily growing. Local consumers are becoming increasingly discerning — we see a clear shift from brand awareness-based purchases to informed decisions, where product origin, research, and clinically proven efficacy truly matter,” said Rubina Celea, Dermato-Cosmetics Manager at Pharma Brands.

According to global trends, premium consumers are seeking products with transparent compositions and scientifically validated performance, moving beyond decisions driven solely by brand fame.

The launch of Onshindo Osaka reinforces Romania’s position as a key market for premium skincare brands in Central and Eastern Europe.

About Onshindo Osaka

Onshindo Osaka is a Japanese premium skincare brand built on a deep commitment to cosmetics, innovation, and cultural heritage. The brand was created with the vision of combining Japan’s rich botanical resources with advanced biotechnology, delivering effective, high-quality products for a wide range of skin types around the world.

Every formula results from years of research dedicated to achieving the ideal balance of ingredients and textures, thoroughly tested to ensure visible, measurable outcomes. All products are crafted exclusively in Japan, preserving the essence and traditions of Japanese beauty rituals while integrating modern scientific expertise.

Onshindo Osaka’s mission is to share the depth of Japanese cosmetic culture through products that unite nature, science, and refinement, offering consumers a complete and authentic J-beauty experience.

*This is a press release.