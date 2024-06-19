One United Properties secures a EUR 47 million financing from Banca Transilvania

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces EUR 47 million financing from Banca Transilvania. This financing will be used to fully repay the existing credit contracted by the company in 2021 from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank for the development of the sustainable office building One Tower, part of One Floreasca City. Additionally, this new financing will ensure the partial repayment of existing shareholder loans and other associated costs.

"We are pleased to announce the securing of financing from Banca Transilvania, which will allow us to repay an existing credit for the development of One Tower office building and, at the same time, reduce the interest rate by 1%, reflecting our commitment to optimizing financial performance. The demand for our office portfolio is extremely high, and One Tower building is fully leased, demonstrating the quality of our workspaces. With a gross development value of EUR 120 million, this property represents a significant landmark in our portfolio. We are also committed to meeting the growing demand for sustainable office spaces through the development of new offices on the first floor of One Gallery, a building currently under restoration", stated Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

Part of the mixed-use development One Floreasca City, One Tower is the first office building in Romania to achieve LEED v4 Platinum Building Design and Construction certification, the highest level offered by this certification. LEED is the most used green building rating system globally and an international symbol of excellence. The LEED Platinum certification, which attests to energy efficiency and environmentally friendly practices, is complemented by the WELL Health-Safety certification, confirming that tenant health and safety are prioritized through operational policies and rigorous maintenance protocols. Thus, One Tower provides tenants with the opportunity to operate sustainably in a healthy and productive workspace.

To meet the growing demand for modern and certified office spaces, One United Properties will expand its office portfolio at One Floreasca City with the development of One Gallery, the former Ford factory currently undergoing restoration. The first floor of the building is planned for the construction of new modern office spaces, while the ground floor will host retail spaces. The gross development value for One Gallery is EUR 100 million, the largest private investment in the restoration of a historic building in Romania.

Benefiting from an excellent location in the heart of Floreasca district, One Tower provides access to parks, restaurants, cafes, and panoramic views of the lake. One Tower provides modern office spaces equipped with the latest technologies. The building has been meticulously designed to create a welcoming and comfortable working environment for employees, featuring modern, bright offices with efficient heating and ventilation systems. Among the companies occupying offices at One Tower are McCann Worldgroup Romania, real estate consultancy CBRE, Sanador, CMS Romania law firm, Element Group, pharmaceutical companies Egis and Astellas, recycling group Green Group, and Saint Gobain.

The entire One Floreasca City development represents an innovative real estate concept, designed to foster the formation of a new community. It includes a residential component with exclusive design apartments – One Mircea Eliade, the Class A office building One Tower, and One Gallery, a commercial component with office and retail spaces.

