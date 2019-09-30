RO developer One United brings new CEO at the helm of its office division

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties has recruited Mihai Păduroiu as CEO of its office division, starting November 1, 2019.

Mihai Păduroiu, was previously Head of Advisory & Transaction Services, Office Sector, at real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania, in the last four years.

During the 13 years of activity in real estate, he has been involved in numerous relocation processes, for both multinational and local companies, trading over 500,000 sqm of offices.

In his new role at One United Properties, Păduroiu will coordinate the rental of all office projects: One Tower, One Cotroceni Park (pictured), One Verdi Park, One North Gate, and One Victoriei Center, and work on strengthening the relationship with tenants, in order to maximize the satisfaction of all occupants.

CBRE Romania announced it promoted Tudor Ionescu, an architect with 17 years of experience, as Head of Advisory & Transaction Services for the office sector.

The decision marks the evolution of CBRE Romania's office department towards the provision of integrated real estate services, based on commercial, technical and architectural knowledge, to which the extended expertise on rental services is added, both for the local and for the global clients.

