Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:46
Business
RO developer One United brings new CEO at the helm of its office division
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties has recruited Mihai Păduroiu as CEO of its office division, starting November 1, 2019.

Mihai Păduroiu, was previously Head of Advisory & Transaction Services, Office Sector, at real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania, in the last four years.

During the 13 years of activity in real estate, he has been involved in numerous relocation processes, for both multinational and local companies, trading over 500,000 sqm of offices.

In his new role at One United Properties, Păduroiu will coordinate the rental of all office projects: One Tower, One Cotroceni Park (pictured), One Verdi Park, One North Gate, and One Victoriei Center, and work on strengthening the relationship with tenants, in order to maximize the satisfaction of all occupants.

CBRE Romania announced it promoted Tudor Ionescu, an architect with 17 years of experience, as Head of Advisory & Transaction Services for the office sector.

The decision marks the evolution of CBRE Romania's office department towards the provision of integrated real estate services, based on commercial, technical and architectural knowledge, to which the extended expertise on rental services is added, both for the local and for the global clients.

(Photo courtesy of company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:46
Business
RO developer One United brings new CEO at the helm of its office division
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties has recruited Mihai Păduroiu as CEO of its office division, starting November 1, 2019.

Mihai Păduroiu, was previously Head of Advisory & Transaction Services, Office Sector, at real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania, in the last four years.

During the 13 years of activity in real estate, he has been involved in numerous relocation processes, for both multinational and local companies, trading over 500,000 sqm of offices.

In his new role at One United Properties, Păduroiu will coordinate the rental of all office projects: One Tower, One Cotroceni Park (pictured), One Verdi Park, One North Gate, and One Victoriei Center, and work on strengthening the relationship with tenants, in order to maximize the satisfaction of all occupants.

CBRE Romania announced it promoted Tudor Ionescu, an architect with 17 years of experience, as Head of Advisory & Transaction Services for the office sector.

The decision marks the evolution of CBRE Romania's office department towards the provision of integrated real estate services, based on commercial, technical and architectural knowledge, to which the extended expertise on rental services is added, both for the local and for the global clients.

(Photo courtesy of company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40