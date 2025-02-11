Shape the City with Art, a One United Properties and Galeria Galateca initiative to transform Bucharest through art

News from Companies

Bucharest comes to life through art! The "Shape the City with Art" project, an initiative signed by One United Properties, the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, and Galeria Galateca, has demonstrated how creativity can redefine urban space, offering the city an unconventional art gallery. 11 talented artists have transformed the fence of the future One Gallery, the project that will bring the former Ford factory back to life, into a vibrant space of visual expression. Among them are Sabatino Mateo, Trandafir Andreea Trandafir, Mareș Ana Maria, Louis Jamal, Lincu Alexa, Felea Andrei, Ianculescu Armand, Caragea Antonia, Alessandra Dumitrache, Luca Maiorescu and Lucsoreanu Mădălina.

Recently, the project's awards event brought together artists, art lovers, and creative industry leaders to celebrate the exceptional contributions made to the city and, last but not least, to the One Floreasca City community.

A city reinvented through art

The "Shape the City with Art" concept started from the desire to reconnect Bucharest with contemporary art and to provide a platform for emerging artists to express themselves, connecting the past and the future through art. In an increasingly congested urban world, the project demonstrated that public areas can be transformed into living galleries designed to inspire and enrich the experience of the city. This project is a starting point for new initiatives that bring art closer to the community.

The awards event was a celebration of talent and innovation, bringing together the project jury, collaborators and beauty enthusiasts in a vibrant setting, right in the One Floreasca City complex that will soon be home to One Gallery, the former Ford factory restored by the real estate developer in a cultural heritage conservation initiative. One Gallery will open as a multi-functional retail space, combining office space with a unique food hall concept, as well as a space dedicated to cultural events and theater performances.

For one month, the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite artwork, and the most voted artist was awarded 5,000 lei by One United Properties, along with the opportunity to collaborate with Lemon Interior Design on future creative projects. In addition to the awards gala, guests took part in a guided tour, where the artists involved interacted directly with the community, sharing the stories and inspirations behind their work.

Art that inspires community

In an urban landscape marked by rapid change, ”Shape the City with Art” is more than an art project, it is a statement about the essential role of culture and creativity in the development of the cities of the future. The collaboration between artists, developers and the community shows that Bucharest can become a city of living art, where every street corner has a story to tell.

This is just the first step in a larger artistic endeavor. "Shape the City with Art” will continue to redefine Bucharest, demonstrating that art can change the way we live, explore and interact with our city.

