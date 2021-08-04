Bucharest Opera streams La Traviata, Barber of Seville this month
Verdi’s Il Trovatore and La Traviata are among the performances the Bucharest National Opera (ONB) has scheduled for online streaming this month.
The performances, set to start at 19:00, will be recorded during the week they are scheduled for streaming. The recordings will be available for 72 hours.
On April 11, viewers can enjoy Verdi’s Il Trovatore, designed as a concert performance. Tickets can be purchased from ONB’s website until April 14.
La Traviata, also as a concert performance, is scheduled for April 18. Tickets can be purchased until April 21.
An Extraordinary Ballet Gala is scheduled for April 24, covering sequences from well-known works such as Swan Lake, Don Quixote, Le Corsaire, Giselle, The Sleeping Beauty, and The Nutcracker. Tickets can be purchased until April 27.
Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, also a concert performance, is scheduled for April 25. Tickets can be purchased until April 28.
Opera Națională București pregătește publicului în luna aprilie o stagiune online cu titluri din repertoriul său curent....Posted by Opera Națională București on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)