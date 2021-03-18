Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 15:23
Culture

Bucharest Opera House announces program of performances streaming online

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Between March 22 and March 28, the Bucharest Opera House (ONB) will stream online three recorded performances. 

On March 23, it will show a recording of the ballet performance The Red and the Black to mark 179 years since the death of French writer Stendhal. Directed and choreographed by Alexa Mezincescu, it was adapted by Livia Teodorescu Ciocănea from Stendhal’s novel and stars Răzvan Mazilu as Julien Sorel. The performance will be available for free, starting at 19:00, on the YouTube channel of ONB.

On March 25, ONB will stream a performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, recorded on February 17. Tickets can be purchased on ONB’s website, and the recording will be available for 72 hours.

On March 28, it will show Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake ballet, a performance recorded in November 2016. Tickets can be purchased on ONB’s website, and the recording will be available for 72 hours.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona[email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 15:23
Culture

Bucharest Opera House announces program of performances streaming online

18 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Between March 22 and March 28, the Bucharest Opera House (ONB) will stream online three recorded performances. 

On March 23, it will show a recording of the ballet performance The Red and the Black to mark 179 years since the death of French writer Stendhal. Directed and choreographed by Alexa Mezincescu, it was adapted by Livia Teodorescu Ciocănea from Stendhal’s novel and stars Răzvan Mazilu as Julien Sorel. The performance will be available for free, starting at 19:00, on the YouTube channel of ONB.

On March 25, ONB will stream a performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, recorded on February 17. Tickets can be purchased on ONB’s website, and the recording will be available for 72 hours.

On March 28, it will show Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake ballet, a performance recorded in November 2016. Tickets can be purchased on ONB’s website, and the recording will be available for 72 hours.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania