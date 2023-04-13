OMV Petrom reports subdued operations in all segments for Q1

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The total hydrocarbon production of OMV Petrom decreased by 4.1% YoY to 116.3 kboe (thousand barrels of oil equivalent) per day in Q1, according to the company’s operations update.

The production of oil decreased by 3.9% YoY to 56 kboe/d and the natural gas production by 4.3% YoY to 60.3 kboe/d.

The average realised crude price dropped from just over 80 USD/bbl to some 70 USD/bbl. The refining margin shrank from 18.3 USD/ton to 16.6 USD/ton, and the amounts refined edged up slightly from 1.21 mln tonnes to 1.24 mln tonnes.

Even the electricity production at the Brazi power plant decreased slightly to 0.97 TWh in Q1 from 0.99 TWh in the same period last year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)