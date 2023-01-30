Business

 

OMV Petrom's solidarity contribution remains in limbo

30 January 2023
Two weeks after the Romanian tax authority ANAF promised to come up with an answer regarding the solidarity contribution possibly owed by OMV Petrom, ANAF chief Lucian Heius said that the report is not ready and will not be ready until the European Commission provides clarifications on the issue.

The inspection carried out by ANAF at OMV Petrom to establish whether the company is subject to the solidarity contribution (or not) was suspended.

On January 15, Heius announced inspections at all Romanian companies, potential subjects of Regulation 1854/2022 on "an emergency intervention to address high energy prices" and warned that "attempts to use tricks will not work this time." Three days earlier, OMV Petrom had claimed that it is not subject to such a solidarity contribution, implying that the turnover generated from businesses other than those pertaining to the EU Regulation (extraction and refining) accounts for more than 25% of the total.

Reinhard Florey, OMV CFO, reportedly paid a visit to Bucharest on January 26 to meet with the management of OMV Petrom, Newsweek.ro announced.

On January 27, ANAF'a chief Heius admitted on a more neutral note that no report is ready and implied that the outcome depends on the Commission's recommendations.

"Only after receiving a response will ANAF complete this verification, and it will be possible to say whether the company falls within the provisions of Ordinance 186/2022. Otherwise, at this moment, the information circulated is pure speculation since there is no report completed, preliminary or final," reads a message sent by the president of ANAF and quoted by Economedia.ro.

Previously, Antena3 announced that ANAF inspection revealed that OMV Petrom does not have to pay a solidarity contribution in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

1

