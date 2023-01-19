Romania asks EC to decide whether OMV Petrom should pay solidarity contribution

Romania will be informed within several days by the European Commission if OMV Petrom is subject to the solidarity contribution, finance minister Adrian Caciu stated on January 18.

He said that Romania asked for clarifications about the Regulations transposed by the Romanian government in local legislation at the end of last year. Most likely, the request for clarification is formulated in more general terms – but it has direct implications for the dispute between the energy company and the Romanian authorities.

The clarifications refer to how the share of revenues from mineral fuels production and refining is calculated. As a result, it will indicate whether OMV Petrom falls or not under the category of companies that should pay the solidarity contribution, Profit.ro announced initially, quoting sources familiar with the developments.

Earlier this month, OMV Petrom announced that according to its calculations, it is not subject to the said contribution. Finance minister Adrian Caciu claimed the opposite.

Minister Caciu confirmed on January 18 that he is absolutely sure that OMV Petrom is subject to the solidarity contribution. But the Regulations issued by the EC and transposed by the Romanian authorities provide for the possibility of requesting clarifications, he explained.

In related news, the state-owned natural gas company Romgaz estimates at just over RON 900 mln (EUR 180 mln) the solidarity contribution owed for the year 2022, Bursa.ro reported. Expenses with taxes and fees account for 55% of the total expenses of the company in 2023, according to the budget planning drafted by the management for approval.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)