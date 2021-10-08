Profile picture for user andreich
OMV Petrom begins importing gas through new interconnector with Bulgaria

08 October 2021
OMV Petrom has contracted import capacities through the new interconnector with Bulgaria (Giurgiu - Ruse) for October, in the amount of 6.5GWh per day, Economica.net reported.

It is a small amount compared to the old interconnector at Kardam - Negru-Voda dating from the communist regime (90GWh per day, partly re-exported to Hungary though), and the source of the gas imported through the new interconnector is not clear (Russia only, or Azerbaijan as well). Still, it is a good start for diversifying the import sources/routes, particularly ahead of a complicated winter season.

The imports are operated by OMV Petrom through an intermediary, and the capacity was reserved so far only for the month of October, Economica.net said. 

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

OMV Petrom begins importing gas through new interconnector with Bulgaria

08 October 2021
(Photo source: Shutterstock)

