OMV Petrom begins importing gas through new interconnector with Bulgaria

OMV Petrom has contracted import capacities through the new interconnector with Bulgaria (Giurgiu - Ruse) for October, in the amount of 6.5GWh per day, Economica.net reported.

It is a small amount compared to the old interconnector at Kardam - Negru-Voda dating from the communist regime (90GWh per day, partly re-exported to Hungary though), and the source of the gas imported through the new interconnector is not clear (Russia only, or Azerbaijan as well). Still, it is a good start for diversifying the import sources/routes, particularly ahead of a complicated winter season.

The imports are operated by OMV Petrom through an intermediary, and the capacity was reserved so far only for the month of October, Economica.net said.

