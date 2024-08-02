“Ten to Midnight,” a new sitcom in the making, is set to film in Romania. The show aims to provide an environmental perspective with a comedic twist.

The series will be produced by Alexandru Iliescu (Martini Shot), known for films like "Miracol," "Familiar," and "Unidentified," and is based on a screenplay by Monica S. Mantero (Skeleton Rain) which has won multiple international awards.

Efficiently weaving ecological themes into a captivating and humorous narrative has so far proven to be a challenging endeavor, which is why the award-winning screenplay has undergone many drafts to find the perfect balance of humor and science.

The concept has been in development for over ten years, and the themes presented are based on the real-life field adventures of the creator. The series seeks to refrain from preaching to the audience about ecological themes. Instead, it invites it to a conversation from multiple perspectives, represented by characters from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

"We are creating a show that makes people laugh while also bringing new information, and perspectives, and sparking as many conversations as possible," says producer Alexandru Iliescu. "Comedy is a powerful storytelling tool that can inspire and educate a broad audience,” he added.

"Ten to Midnight" aims to recreate the magic that turned shows like "Brooklyn 99," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Office" into hits with millions of fans: quirky, lovable, multidimensional, and multinational characters with amazing chemistry, perfect comedic timing, and original stories.

The international perspective brings a new angle of intercultural satire, with the potential to resonate with a global audience of all ages.

"The concept of 'Ten to Midnight' is simple: no matter how much we love Marvel movies, in the end, the world won't be saved by superheroes, but by ordinary, imperfect people, people like any of us who will realize they are capable of extraordinary things," explains screenwriter Monica S. Mantero.

(Photo source: Sang Lei | Dreamstime.com)