Olympus Foods invests EUR 7.5 mln in new production hall at Brașov dairy plant

Olympus Foods Romania said it is investing EUR 7.5 million in a new production and storage hall at its dairy factory in Brașov. The new facility will cover more than 7,000 square meters and is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

The new hall will support both production and storage operations at the site, which is one of the company’s key manufacturing hubs in the region.

The investment comes just over a year after the company inaugurated a logistics center worth more than EUR 40 million. The 13,500 sqm facility includes a high-bay refrigerated warehouse capable of storing more than 32,000 pallets of products.

With the new project, total investments in the Brașov factory since its opening in 2011 will reach EUR 217.5 million. In the past five years alone, the company has invested EUR 70.7 million to expand production and storage capacity.

“What I would like to highlight is that this new investment, like all those made so far, comes in response to the organic growth in demand and is aligned with the volumes of milk that can be supplied by our partners, the more than 1,200 farmers in Romania,” said Adrian Cornea, Plant Manager of the Brașov Dairy Factory.

Previous projects at the site have included a biogas extraction system from wastewater, a photovoltaic installation to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources, and the adoption of packaging solutions with lower environmental impact.

In December 2025, the company also opened a factory store in Brașov, offering products at producer prices to local communities.

Olympus Foods Romania is part of the Hellenic Dairies group, a family-owned business based in Trikala, Greece, with operations in 47 countries. The group operates ten factories across Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus, producing a wide range of dairy products, cheeses, plant-based drinks, and beverages.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)