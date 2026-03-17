Business

Turkish Tosmur completes EUR 86 mln starch factory in eastern Romania

17 March 2026

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Turkish group Tosmur has completed a second starch factory in Medgidia, eastern Romania, bringing total investment in the project to EUR 86 million and effectively doubling production capacity, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The new facility follows the company’s initial EUR 75 million investment inaugurated in 2022. Construction on the expansion began in early 2024 and benefited from EUR 28 million in state aid.

Company officials said the total cost ultimately exceeded initial estimates.

“This month, we are carrying out the reception of the new factory and will start production gradually. The year has started well, and demand for our products remains strong,” said Daniel Costan, Tosmur’s finance director in Romania.

The investment was carried out through Omnia Europe, which had previously secured approval for a second state aid scheme tied to the expansion and job creation commitments.

The new unit has already added around 60 employees, bringing Tosmur’s total workforce in Romania to approximately 350.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hlil Ibrahim Mescioglu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Turkish Tosmur completes EUR 86 mln starch factory in eastern Romania

17 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish group Tosmur has completed a second starch factory in Medgidia, eastern Romania, bringing total investment in the project to EUR 86 million and effectively doubling production capacity, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The new facility follows the company’s initial EUR 75 million investment inaugurated in 2022. Construction on the expansion began in early 2024 and benefited from EUR 28 million in state aid.

Company officials said the total cost ultimately exceeded initial estimates.

“This month, we are carrying out the reception of the new factory and will start production gradually. The year has started well, and demand for our products remains strong,” said Daniel Costan, Tosmur’s finance director in Romania.

The investment was carried out through Omnia Europe, which had previously secured approval for a second state aid scheme tied to the expansion and job creation commitments.

The new unit has already added around 60 employees, bringing Tosmur’s total workforce in Romania to approximately 350.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hlil Ibrahim Mescioglu/Dreamstime.com)

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