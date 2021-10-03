Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:21
Business

RO coal and power group CEO wants clear deadline for phasing out coal

10 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities should set by law a deadline for phasing out coal from the energy mix, says Daniel Burlan, the head manager of the troubled Romanian state-controlled coal and power group Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), Economica.net reported.

He also argues that a significant financial package should be attached to this deadline.

So far, the Government submitted to the European Commission (EC) a medium-term restructuring strategy for CEO that fails to include the full closure of the coal-fired plants by as far as 2030.

The strategy stands virtually no chance to get the green light from the EC, and the Government knows it well, Greenpeace recently commented.

In an online event, CEO's head manager implied a longer-term, more committed approach is needed.

"All EU member states have these plans. Germany has a term of 2038, Poland - 2040," he said.

But he argued massive financial packages should be provided for decarbonization. He mentioned that German coal companies such as RWE or EPH receive EUR 4.35 billion in compensation (for the lost profits), EUR 4.8 billion for staff, and another EUR 40 billion in structural aid.

The restructuring plan for CEO, currently analyzed by the EC, provides for the closure of only some coal groups, with a total capacity of 1,650 MW (to be replaced by new gas groups - about 1,300 MW and photovoltaic parks - about 700 MW).

However, even in 2030, the company will still operate five coal-based groups, three in Rovinari and two in Turceni. The plan envisages EUR 2 billion aid. Some EUR 1.3 billion should come from the state budget, while the rest is expected to be secured from the EU's Modernization Fund.

(Photo: Complexul Energetic Oltenia Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:21
Business

RO coal and power group CEO wants clear deadline for phasing out coal

10 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The authorities should set by law a deadline for phasing out coal from the energy mix, says Daniel Burlan, the head manager of the troubled Romanian state-controlled coal and power group Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO), Economica.net reported.

He also argues that a significant financial package should be attached to this deadline.

So far, the Government submitted to the European Commission (EC) a medium-term restructuring strategy for CEO that fails to include the full closure of the coal-fired plants by as far as 2030.

The strategy stands virtually no chance to get the green light from the EC, and the Government knows it well, Greenpeace recently commented.

In an online event, CEO's head manager implied a longer-term, more committed approach is needed.

"All EU member states have these plans. Germany has a term of 2038, Poland - 2040," he said.

But he argued massive financial packages should be provided for decarbonization. He mentioned that German coal companies such as RWE or EPH receive EUR 4.35 billion in compensation (for the lost profits), EUR 4.8 billion for staff, and another EUR 40 billion in structural aid.

The restructuring plan for CEO, currently analyzed by the EC, provides for the closure of only some coal groups, with a total capacity of 1,650 MW (to be replaced by new gas groups - about 1,300 MW and photovoltaic parks - about 700 MW).

However, even in 2030, the company will still operate five coal-based groups, three in Rovinari and two in Turceni. The plan envisages EUR 2 billion aid. Some EUR 1.3 billion should come from the state budget, while the rest is expected to be secured from the EU's Modernization Fund.

(Photo: Complexul Energetic Oltenia Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks