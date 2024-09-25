Eastern Romania: Old tram transformed into mobile café in Iași

An old tram originally meant for decommissioning was transformed into a mobile café in Iași, eastern Romania, allowing coffee lovers to explore the city while enjoying savory drinks.

The mobile café will serve tourists espresso, cappuccino, and latte macchiato while touring the city.

The modified tram is expected to seat up to 80 people and will operate on the Târgu Cucu–Copou route every weekend.

According to Carmen Ghercă, the spokesperson for the Iași Public Transport Company, the project aims to attract both locals and visitors, enhancing the city's appeal. It is scheduled to debut this weekend, September 28-29, according to Euronews.

Iași residents responded positively to the idea, seeing it as a boon for tourism in the regional capital. The city is known for its creatively painted and restored trams, some of which celebrate special occasions. One such example is the historic tram from 1900, restored with attention to detail, from screws to woodwork, staying as close to its original form as possible.

The tram café is the result of a collaboration between Iași's City Hall and the Public Transport Enthusiasts Association, Tramclub.

(Photo source: Primăria Municipiului Iași on Facebook)