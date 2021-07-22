Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/22/2021 - 08:27
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian non-bank lender Ocean issues 5-yr bonds at 7.14% yield

22 July 2021
Ocean Credit, a non-bank lending institution that operates a fully digital service chain, issued EUR 1.84 mn bonds denominated in euros in a private placement on the Romanian market, Wall-street.ro reported.

The bonds will be later listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Having attached an 8.75% coupon, the bonds were issued at a 1.5% discount - resulting in a yield of 7.14%. Ocean Credit, the issuer, has the option to redeem the papers after a three-year period. The bonds were issued in a private placement to a number of 13 selected bidders, out of which six institutions.

Ocean Credit charges Effective Annual Rates (DAE) of 99.92% for loans of up to RON 4,500 (EUR 900) - according to the company’s website. The average credit granted by Ocean Credit is at the level of RON 2,800 (EUR 500), and the recurrence rate - namely the share of the borrower refinancing their loans with Ocean Credit - is at a very high level, of 80%.

(Photo: Brad Wynnyk/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

10

