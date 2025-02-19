Romania stands out for high safety levels in Numbeo's quality of life index

Romania's quality of life index has been evaluated at 142 out of 240, according to data from Numbeo, a global platform that collects indicators related to living standards.

The assessment places Romania at a moderate level in terms of purchasing power, healthcare services, property prices relative to income, and pollution levels. However, the country stands out positively for its low crime rate and high safety levels, ranking among the safest countries in Europe.

The report highlights that Timișoara has the highest quality of life index among the major cities in Romania, scoring 167 out of 229, followed by Cluj-Napoca (163.7), Iași (139), and Bucharest (131.1).

Despite being the capital, Bucharest lags behind in quality of life compared to these cities. However, it records an impressive safety index of 71.9, placing it ahead of major European capitals such as Paris, London, Athens, Dublin, Rome, Sofia, and Berlin.

Romania's strong safety ratings are supported by low crime rates in various categories, including general crime levels, theft, home burglaries, robberies, car theft, and violent crimes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs acknowledged the findings, as reported by News.ro, stating that Romania is perceived as safer than France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Hungary, and Norway, aligning with international reports such as those from the US Department of State, which ranks Romania among the safest EU countries.

Numbeo's index includes multiple factors such as cost of living, traffic conditions, and overall affordability, placing Romania in a mid-range category overall. Among the 150 European cities analyzed, safety index scores range from 33.3 in the least safe city to 81.3 in the safest, further solidifying Romania's position as a relatively secure country.

The findings reinforce Romania's reputation as an attractive destination for residents and expatriates seeking a balance between affordability and safety.

(Photo source: Conceptw/Dreamstime.com)