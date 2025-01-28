Cluj-Napoca and Sibiu top rankings of best cities in Romania

Cluj-Napoca and Sibiu topped the rankings of the T.R.A.I. index by Storia in 2024, the first with the highest total score based on objective indicators such as traffic, landmarks, air quality, and property prices, while the second had the best score when considering 13 subjective criteria rated by the city's residents.

The T.R.A.I. index integrates both objective data from sources like Google Traffic, Google Places, Airly, and Storia, as well as subjective opinions from over 100,000 residents of the areas included on the platform. Among the subjective indicators evaluated were safety, cleanliness, access to parking and public transport, bicycle lanes, noise levels, running water, waste management and gas services, sewage systems, heating systems, general satisfaction, and the overall cost of living.

In 2024, Cluj-Napoca was the top-ranked city based on objective data, with a total score of 42.7, followed by Târgu Mureș (39.8), Deva (39.5), and Sibiu (39.5). Călărași and Constanța also ranked highly, each scoring 39.5.

Among neighborhoods, Primăverii (Bucharest) occupied the first position with a score of 61.6, followed by Aviației (Bucharest) with 61.1, Bariera Vâlcii (Craiova) with 55.5, 13 Septembrie (Bucharest) with 54.3, and Gruia in Cluj-Napoca with 53.1.

"After analyzing the subjective data collected on the platform trai.storia.ro, we observed that Romanians' overall perception is negatively influenced more by factors like parking availability, bicycle infrastructure, and noise levels. These were the indicators with the lowest scores from residents. On the other hand, access to running water, gas supply, and cleanliness were aspects appreciated by residents, receiving the highest scores," stated Monica Dudău, Senior Marketing Manager at Storia & OLX Imobiliare.

Sibiu achieved the highest subjective score in the ranking, with a score of 76.9. Brașov ranked second with 74.3, followed by Oradea with 73.5. The next cities in the ranking were Râmnicu Vâlcea (72.8) and Cluj-Napoca.

Additionally, Sibiu stood out with four neighborhoods in the top rankings: Valea Aurie was the most appreciated neighborhood by residents, with a score of 83.9, followed by Ștrand (83.6), Sub Arini (83.3), and Calea Poplăcii. The fifth position was occupied by the Orizont neighborhood, also in Sibiu, with a score of 82.3.

In terms of safety, Brașov was the city where residents felt the most protected. Among neighborhoods, Andrei Mureșanu was highlighted as the most appreciated in this regard.

For cleanliness, Râmnicu Vâlcea led the city rankings, while at the neighborhood level, Trei Stejari in Sibiu received the best evaluations.

When asked about parking availability in their neighborhoods, residents of Râmnicu Vâlcea expressed the highest satisfaction. Furthermore, the Sânnicolau neighborhood in Arad was perceived as an area where residents could easily find parking spaces.

Brașov ranked first among Romanian cities where residents believed they had the best access to public transportation. Meanwhile, the Basarab neighborhood in Bucharest was highly rated for public transportation accessibility.

Regarding access to bicycle lanes, Sibiu stood out as the most bicycle-friendly city, with residents reporting ease of cycling through the city. Ștrand, a neighborhood in Sibiu, was the top-rated neighborhood in this regard.

Brașov was noted as the city with a low noise level, and the Stupini neighborhood was the best-rated in this category, being perceived as a quiet area.

Cluj-Napoca was regarded by residents as having a well-established heating system. At the neighborhood level, Universității in Craiova was noted as the area where residents were most satisfied with this aspect.

In terms of the general cost of living, residents in Sibiu were the most satisfied, while the Craiovița Nouă neighborhood in Craiova was perceived positively by residents for its living costs.

