Romania’s Nuclearelectrica takes over uranium processing plant

Romania’s Competition Council announced that it authorized the transaction through which the energy producer Nuclearelectrica, which manages the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, takes over from the ailing National Uranium Company (CNU) the core asset, namely the uranium refining plant.

CNU went bankrupt after Nuclearelectrica refused to pay a higher price for the uranium powder and instead imported raw materials from Canada.

The refining plant was built for processing uranium concentrate and ensuring, exclusively, the necessary raw material for FCN Piteşti (a subsidiary of Nuclerelectrica) - which, in turn, produces nuclear fuel for Nuclearelectrica’s reactors located at Cernavoda.

The refining plant meets all operating conditions, in strict compliance with national and EU legislation, as well as international bodies - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) / EURATOM Supply Agency.

