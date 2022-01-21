Nuclearelectrica reports 48% surge of its net earnings to EUR 200 mln in 2021

State-controlled company Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear plant, reported that its net earnings rose by 48% to just over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) in 2021.

Its revenues were RON 3.2 bln, resulting in a net profit margin of over 30%, Economica.net reported.

For 2022, the company expects its profit to more than double to RON 2.56 bln (EUR 500 mln) while its revenues would rise by 60% compared to 2021 to RON 5.18 bln - consistent with a net profit margin of 50%.

The volume of energy delivered by Nuclearelectrica’s power plant is roughly constant from one year to another - and it accounts for some 20% of the country’s consumption. For 2022, the company plans to sell 10.6 TWh.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)