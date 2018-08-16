Romanian nuclear power producer ups profit in first six months

State-owned Nuclearelectrica, the company that operates the Cernavoda nuclear power plant in Eastern Romania, recorded a net profit of RON 182.3 million (EUR 39.2 million) in the first half of this year, up by 16% compared to the same period of 2017.

The company’s operational revenues increased by 13% year-on-year, to RON 1 billion (EUR 216 million), due to higher electricity prices. Meanwhile, the company’s electricity production was 1.9% lower compared to H1 2017, at 4,969 GWh.

Nuclearelectrica is controlled by the Energy Ministry, which holds an 82.5% stake in the company. The electricity producer has a market capitalization of EUR 478 million.

