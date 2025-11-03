North Bucharest Investments reports €161 million in transactions by the end of October and anticipates 25% growth by year-end

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments (NBI), a real estate investment and management company, reports a transaction volume of €161 million as of the end of October 2025. By the end of the year, the company anticipates a 25% increase compared to the average level of the reporting period, driven by sustained investor interest and new investment packages estimated at over €20 million.

With a portfolio of nearly 100 residential projects and more than 80 active developer partners—40% of which under exclusive representation—North Bucharest Investments continues to strengthen its position as the most diverse and competitive player in the high-end residential market in the capital.

“The European real estate financing market is showing clear signs of recovery, supported by stabilizing interest rates and renewed investor confidence. In this context, Bucharest remains one of the most attractive markets in the region, offering competitive yields and genuine opportunities for both institutional and private capital,” said Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates a sustained level of activity through the end of the year and into 2026, within a more mature and value-oriented market. Integrated projects featuring strong infrastructure, educational access, and commercial amenities continue to attract the largest share of investment capital.

Investment yields remain attractive, particularly for the high-end developments represented by NBI. The company is expanding into new growth areas of Bucharest, balancing its portfolio between sales and rentals to provide clients with comprehensive real estate solutions—from acquisition to property management.

Moreover, the introduction of the Golden Visa program is expected to stimulate foreign capital inflows and further strengthen Bucharest’s position as a competitive real estate investment destination.

NBI currently manages a pipeline of over 4,000 residential units, actively contributing to the sustainable development of the market and its alignment with European standards. In many cases, the company’s proposals exceed the EU’s minimum requirements, adding value, speed, and efficiency to the investment process.

About North Bucharest Investments

Founded in 2022, North Bucharest Investments quickly established itself as the leading real estate investment firm in northern Bucharest, becoming a benchmark for professionalism, performance, and trust. With over 200 agents, three sales offices, and a new modern headquarters, the company delivers secure, sustainable, and high-yield investment solutions, tailored to the most demanding expectations of investors and partners.

NBI redefines excellence in investment consultancy and management through an integrated approach built on expertise, transparency, and measurable results. Recognized and multi-awarded for innovation and outstanding performance, NBI builds long-term partnerships and generates sustainable value for clients and investors, solidifying its position as a strategic player in the northern Bucharest real estate market.

*This is a press release.