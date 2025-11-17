North Bucharest Investments Drives +30% Sales Growth at BHB Avenue in the First 3 Weeks Following the Grand Opening House

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments (NBI), the exclusive sales operator of the project, announces a 30% increase in sales for the premium residential development BHB Avenue, recorded just three weeks after the Grand Opening House event. The results confirm the growing sophistication of buyer preferences and the rising demand within the high-end residential segment, particularly in the northern part of the Capital.

During this period, one of the project’s most notable transactions was also finalized: the sale of a penthouse valued at over €1.2 million, located on the 7th floor, featuring 208 sqm of interior space, a spectacular 122 sqm terrace, and three parking spaces. This acquisition reflects the heightened interest in premium properties offering generous layouts, integrated amenities, and strategic positioning.

The Fabrica de Glucoză area — still undeveloped a decade ago — has now become one of the city’s most dynamic and sophisticated residential hubs. By attracting a high-income, quality-focused clientele, it has evolved into the main engine of growth for the northern Bucharest real estate market.

“The surge in sales within just a few weeks clearly demonstrates that the high-end market has matured. Buyers are far better informed, they know exactly what matters, and they invest in projects that offer not only space, but also services, design, and long-term value. BHB Avenue delivers on all these fronts — and the results are immediate,” stated Andreea Nicolae, representative of North Bucharest Investments.

BHB Avenue has already positioned itself as a design icon in the northern part of the city, offering a rare set of amenities on the Romanian market: a 7-meter-high lobby with concierge service, an 18-meter indoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 240 sqm urban garden, and premium finishes throughout. The project appeals to both end-users and investors due to its long-term value potential and strong rental attractiveness.

Through the NBI Advisory & Rentals Division, investors benefit from fair market evaluations, guaranteed yields, and fully integrated management services, across a diversified portfolio that includes double studios as well as 2-, 3-, and 4-room apartments.

With sustained sales momentum and rapid growth immediately following the launch event, BHB Avenue is emerging as one of the most desirable addresses in Bucharest — a benchmark for the high-end segment and clear evidence of rising standards across the residential market.

*This is a press release.