Real Estate

Nordis Group builds EUR 15 mln premium residential complex in Bucharest

28 July 2021
Nordis Group, a real estate developer specializing in the construction of luxury real estate, will build a new premium residential complex in Bucharest. The project, developed in the north part of the capital, has a value of EUR 15 million.

Nordis View, which is to be completed in December 2022, is the developer’s second exclusive project in Bucharest, after Nordis Primaverii Boutique. It has an area of approximately 9,000 square meters and will consist of 51 residential apartments, fitness room, commercial spaces, parking spaces and storage rooms.

Nordis Group is a group of companies with 100% Romanian capital specializing in luxury hotels and residential complexes. It consists of seven companies: Nordis Hotels, Nordis Development, Nordis Construct, Nordis Architecture, Nobileo - real estate agency, Nordis Travel and Nordis Property Management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

10

