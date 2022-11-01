Nooka Space to place smart office booths in Romanian airports' waiting areas

Co-working space provider Nooka Space is set to launch Nooka Air, a smart office booth that will allow travelers in Romania’s airports to work while waiting in the terminal for their flight.

The company introduced the first smart proximity office network concept in 2020. Nooka Air, its new project, will allow users to have full control over the space, from booking the desired time slot to customizing the inside environment, such as lighting or temperature. The booths are also IoT-integrated and can be accessed directly from a mobile app.

Nooka Space labels its smart, airport offices as “pay-as-you-go office pods.” They come fully equipped, and Wi-Fi connected. The pods also benefit from soundproofing technology and ergonomic furniture, keeping users focused and not distracted by the noise and bustle of the airport. They also offer a high degree of privacy.

“In recent years we noticed profound changes in the way we travel, work, socialize, and engage with external environments. Like many other industries across the world, airports are still facing the effects of the pandemic and need to put more emphasis on passengers’ experience, safety, and well-being. As such, the waiting area experience is crucial to customer satisfaction. The lack of private spaces to work or relax in many international airports led us to the idea of creating Nooka Air, a high-tech office booth that can be booked and used as a private space to work, concentrate, or relax while waiting for the flight,” said Nooka Space co-founder Sandu Băbășan.

Cluj’s Avram Iancu International Airport, Romania’s largest regional airport, is one of the first beneficiaries of the Nooka Air office booths.

“We particularly appreciate the decision of our partner Nooka Space to make Cluj airport one of the first beneficiaries of such innovative facilities. Whether for work or relaxation, we invite passengers of Cluj International Airport to discover the 4 state-of-the-art smart offices that Nooka Space has placed in the passengers waiting areas of the domestic and international departures terminals,” said David Ciceo, General Manager of Avram Iancu International Airport.

Nooka Space representatives say that they are close to signing contracts with 9 other airports in Western Europe.

An offspring of pandemic-era hybrid working, Nooka Space offers smart proximity offices designed for indoor or outdoor spaces in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Romania, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, and France.

(Photo source: Nooka Space)