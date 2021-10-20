Nooka Space continues local expansion with five smart proximity offices in Cluj

Irish startup Nooka Space keeps expanding on the local market. The company announced on Wednesday, October 20, that it launched the largest network of smart proximity offices in Romania, in Cluj-Napoca.

Nooka Space has so far installed five smart proximity offices in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, both in the central and peripheral areas of the city. These are Nooka Iulius Park, Nooka Bună Ziua, Nooka Sala Polivalenta, Nooka Vivo, and Nooka Floresti.

Users have to download the Nooka Space mobile app to access the proximity offices and administrate the area. They can use the application to customize the work environment or book their preferred time interval.

The Nooka Space office is aimed at both private individuals who would like to enjoy their own office, as well as at companies and local authorities who would like to invest in such facilities and create their own network of local proximity offices for the benefit of employees.

In Romania, Nooka smart proximity offices are available in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, while internationally, they can be found in countries such as Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland.

(Photo source: the company)