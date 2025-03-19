 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian farm stores chain Agroland lists 2028 bonds with 9.5% coupon

19 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroland Business System, which operates the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange its second issue of registered, dematerialized, unsecured, and non-convertible bonds, with a total value of RON 6.92 million (EUR 1.4 million).

The bonds carry a nominal fixed coupon of 9.75% / year, payable semi-annually, with the principal repayment to take place on October 2, 2028, according to Agroland's note to investors.

According to the published Memorandum, the capital raised through the issue was used to finance the company's current activity. 

More precisely, the funds obtained were directed towards the acquisition of raw materials needed for the next three months for the factories in Işalniţa and Caransebeş. The decision was made in the context of Agroland's management anticipating an increase in cereal prices in the coming period.

In March, Agroland announced the expansion of the Agroland MEGA chain to 28 units nationwide by opening a new store located in Arad.

Agroland's own stores, including traditional and MEGA stores, generated net sales of RON 112.8 million in 2024, an increase of 21% compared to 2023. This positive evolution was due to both the increase in the number of customers, by 17%, to 1.4 million people, and the average value of the fiscal receipt by 3%, which reached RON 79.

The company has a capitalization of RON 103 million (EUR 20 million). The group reported a net profit of RON 7.7 million in 2024, 63% above the net result of the previous year. Operating income increased by 7% to RON 315.7 million, and operating expenses rose by 5% to RON 298.7 million. Operating profit amounted to RON 17 million, up 53% y/y.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian farm stores chain Agroland lists 2028 bonds with 9.5% coupon

19 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroland Business System, which operates the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange its second issue of registered, dematerialized, unsecured, and non-convertible bonds, with a total value of RON 6.92 million (EUR 1.4 million).

The bonds carry a nominal fixed coupon of 9.75% / year, payable semi-annually, with the principal repayment to take place on October 2, 2028, according to Agroland's note to investors.

According to the published Memorandum, the capital raised through the issue was used to finance the company's current activity. 

More precisely, the funds obtained were directed towards the acquisition of raw materials needed for the next three months for the factories in Işalniţa and Caransebeş. The decision was made in the context of Agroland's management anticipating an increase in cereal prices in the coming period.

In March, Agroland announced the expansion of the Agroland MEGA chain to 28 units nationwide by opening a new store located in Arad.

Agroland's own stores, including traditional and MEGA stores, generated net sales of RON 112.8 million in 2024, an increase of 21% compared to 2023. This positive evolution was due to both the increase in the number of customers, by 17%, to 1.4 million people, and the average value of the fiscal receipt by 3%, which reached RON 79.

The company has a capitalization of RON 103 million (EUR 20 million). The group reported a net profit of RON 7.7 million in 2024, 63% above the net result of the previous year. Operating income increased by 7% to RON 315.7 million, and operating expenses rose by 5% to RON 298.7 million. Operating profit amounted to RON 17 million, up 53% y/y.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 March 2025
Politics
Romanian Presidential Administration declassifies cost of former president Iohannis’ flights abroad
18 March 2025
Transport
Romania still tops EU road fatality statistics despite decline, EC report says
18 March 2025
Environment
Romania joins global Earth Hour movement on March 22
18 March 2025
Tech
Hackers claim to have again stolen massive amounts of data from Orange Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Poll shows Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan winning presidential elections in Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party leader Diana Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years
17 March 2025
Politics
Report: Romania among five EU countries that "deliberately undermine the rule of law”
17 March 2025
Healthcare
Romania helps North Macedonia transport patients abroad after deadly nightclub fire