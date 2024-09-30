 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Agroland stores in Romania launch RON 7 mln bond

30 September 2024

Romanian retail, agriculture, and food business group Agroland Business System, which operates the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, closed a private placement bond offering brokered by TradeVille in which it raised RON 6.92 mln (EUR 1.4 mln) with a 4-year maturity, according to a report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The bond was issued with a coupon and a yield of 9.75% per year, the coupon payable semiannually. 

The bonds will be admitted to trading on the BVB's multilateral trading system.

Agroland Business System has a capitalization of RON 127.8 mln and is 68.3% controlled by Horia Cardoş, the founder of the company. Its shares rose by 10.8% y/y, and has not distributed dividends out of last year's profit.

(Photo source: the company)

