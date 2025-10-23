Noam Mobili Design maintains a turnover close to 2 million euros and bets on the growing demand for personalized premium furniture

News from Companies

Noam Mobili Design closed the first ten months of 2025 with a turnover of €1.91 million, approaching the total reported for 2024 of €2.1 million. The company expects to end the year at a similar level, with a slight increase, despite an economic context marked by cautious spending and delayed investment decisions.

“In a year dominated by financial prudence and postponed decisions, Noam managed to maintain a stable level of activity and strengthen its position in the premium market. The fact that we are closing the year at the same level as 2024, despite a difficult context, shows that our integrated solutions and simplified collaboration process are the right direction for the future,” said Patricia Luca, General Manager, Noam Mobili Design.

The company, specialized in importing and integrating premium furniture from Italy, completed 76 projects by October, with an average value of €25,000 per contract. The average budget for furnishing a two-room apartment of around 60 sqm is about €35,000, ranging from €20,000 for investment-oriented projects to over €35,000 for end clients seeking a high level of customization.

Internal analysis shows that the B2C segment remains dominant, but the share of B2B projects, carried out in collaboration with real estate developers and premium residential compounds, is steadily increasing. These partnerships bring volume, predictability, and operational efficiency through fully integrated furnishing packages tailored to each project’s needs.

The average execution time for a complete project is 8–12 weeks, covering design, orders to Italian manufacturers, transport, and final installation. Noam Mobili Design acts as a single-point integrator of Italian design solutions, managing the entire process, from concept and curatorial selection to installation and post-delivery service.

Romania’s premium and custom-made furniture market is estimated at several hundred million euros annually, growing by 10–15% in the custom segment. Demand remains strong in major cities, driven by high-end residential deliveries and a growing preference for turn-key solutions that come fully furnished. Over the next three to five years, the company expects stable demand in the high-end segment, supported by the professionalization of developers and the maturity of premium consumers seeking comprehensive, risk-free solutions with local warranty and support.

Noam Mobili Design’s business model is based on full integration, from concept, selection, and ordering to logistics, assembly and service, with a single point of contact for the client. The company works with a curatorial selection of Italian brands focused on contemporary design, ergonomics, and durable natural materials. Processes are transparent, with 8–12 week delivery, step-by-step monitoring, and post-delivery support. Customization plays a central role, from mood board and finishes selection to adapting each piece to the space’s exact dimensions.

The Noam Mobili Design showroom experience is solution-oriented, allowing clients to explore complete interior design concepts and collaborate directly with designers during the selection process.

Through this approach, Noam Mobili Design positions itself as a solid player in a growing sector, offering a full-service model based on partnerships with Italian suppliers and local expertise. The company expects Romania’s premium furniture market to continue moderate growth in 2026, supported by steady demand in the high-end residential segment and stronger B2B collaborations with developers.

*This is a press release.