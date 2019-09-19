Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:58
Politics
RO opposition to file no-confidence motion on September 27, no new majority yet
19 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s leading opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to submit to the Parliament a no-confidence motion against the Government next Friday, on September 27, sources within the party's leadership told G4Media.ro.

Prime minister Viorica Dancila will not hurry with asking lawmakers’ vote, after she had interim ministers appointed by the decision of the Constitutional Court.

According to sources within PNL, MPs of Save Romania Union (USR), Popular Movement (PMP - formed by former president Traian Basescu), ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, Pro Romania (of former prime minister Victor Ponta) and the MPs representing ethnic minorities have signed the motion.

In the coming days, PNL will hold talks with Călin Popescu Tariceanu to convince the MPs who have remained in his Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE) to sign the motion as well, the same sources said.

"So far, we have collected over 210 signatures. We should have a minimum of 233 [which is the majority of lawmakers] when submitting the motion,” explained one of the PNL leaders.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:58
Politics
RO opposition to file no-confidence motion on September 27, no new majority yet
19 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s leading opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to submit to the Parliament a no-confidence motion against the Government next Friday, on September 27, sources within the party's leadership told G4Media.ro.

Prime minister Viorica Dancila will not hurry with asking lawmakers’ vote, after she had interim ministers appointed by the decision of the Constitutional Court.

According to sources within PNL, MPs of Save Romania Union (USR), Popular Movement (PMP - formed by former president Traian Basescu), ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, Pro Romania (of former prime minister Victor Ponta) and the MPs representing ethnic minorities have signed the motion.

In the coming days, PNL will hold talks with Călin Popescu Tariceanu to convince the MPs who have remained in his Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE) to sign the motion as well, the same sources said.

"So far, we have collected over 210 signatures. We should have a minimum of 233 [which is the majority of lawmakers] when submitting the motion,” explained one of the PNL leaders.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40