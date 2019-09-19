RO opposition to file no-confidence motion on September 27, no new majority yet

Romania’s leading opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to submit to the Parliament a no-confidence motion against the Government next Friday, on September 27, sources within the party's leadership told G4Media.ro.

Prime minister Viorica Dancila will not hurry with asking lawmakers’ vote, after she had interim ministers appointed by the decision of the Constitutional Court.

According to sources within PNL, MPs of Save Romania Union (USR), Popular Movement (PMP - formed by former president Traian Basescu), ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, Pro Romania (of former prime minister Victor Ponta) and the MPs representing ethnic minorities have signed the motion.

In the coming days, PNL will hold talks with Călin Popescu Tariceanu to convince the MPs who have remained in his Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE) to sign the motion as well, the same sources said.

"So far, we have collected over 210 signatures. We should have a minimum of 233 [which is the majority of lawmakers] when submitting the motion,” explained one of the PNL leaders.

