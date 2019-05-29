Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 09:39
Business
Romanian authorities can’t find bidders for several infrastructure projects
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three road construction contracts in north-eastern Romania with a cumulated value of over RON 100 million (EUR 21 mln), auctioned in May, had to be re-scheduled due to lack of bidders, Economica.net reported. The public road company CNAIR organized the tenders.

The situation is particularly awkward since the region hosts one of the largest construction companies, the news service comments on an ironical note.

A couple of years ago in 2017, companies were complaining about the high requirements set in the contracts and lack of financing. More recently, the lack of workforce added to the list of challenges. The residential building projects draining all the workforce on the market might be another issue, as well as the delicate financial situation of the construction companies as a result of rising prices of construction materials.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 09:39
Business
Romanian authorities can’t find bidders for several infrastructure projects
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three road construction contracts in north-eastern Romania with a cumulated value of over RON 100 million (EUR 21 mln), auctioned in May, had to be re-scheduled due to lack of bidders, Economica.net reported. The public road company CNAIR organized the tenders.

The situation is particularly awkward since the region hosts one of the largest construction companies, the news service comments on an ironical note.

A couple of years ago in 2017, companies were complaining about the high requirements set in the contracts and lack of financing. More recently, the lack of workforce added to the list of challenges. The residential building projects draining all the workforce on the market might be another issue, as well as the delicate financial situation of the construction companies as a result of rising prices of construction materials.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us