Romanian authorities can’t find bidders for several infrastructure projects

Three road construction contracts in north-eastern Romania with a cumulated value of over RON 100 million (EUR 21 mln), auctioned in May, had to be re-scheduled due to lack of bidders, Economica.net reported. The public road company CNAIR organized the tenders.

The situation is particularly awkward since the region hosts one of the largest construction companies, the news service comments on an ironical note.

A couple of years ago in 2017, companies were complaining about the high requirements set in the contracts and lack of financing. More recently, the lack of workforce added to the list of challenges. The residential building projects draining all the workforce on the market might be another issue, as well as the delicate financial situation of the construction companies as a result of rising prices of construction materials.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)