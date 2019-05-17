Transport minister says 180 km of motorway will be built in Romania this year

A total of 115 km of motorway were built in Romania in the period 2017-2019, and another 180 km would be built in 2019, according to transport minister Razvan Cuc.

“This year's estimate was made by Mr. Neaga (e.n. the head of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration CNAIR), and we have another 180 km,” Cuc said at a press conference on May 16, local Economica.net reported.

The minister also said that the total value of the projects launched by CNAIR in 2017-2019 amounts to EUR 7 billion, without VAT. As for the absorption of European funds, this amounted to EUR 593.05 million in the same period.

Some of the most important projects launched by CNAIR in 2017-2019 include the Sibiu – Pitesti motorway (123 km, EUR 3.4 billion), the Bucharest South ring road (52 km, EUR 580 million), and the Bacau ring road (31 km, EUR 142 million).

Regarding the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, the contract for the 13.17-km Sibiu-Boita segment was signed this year, the value of the investment being of EUR 129 million. Section 4 Tigveni - Curtea de Arges, with a length of 9.86 km (EUR 435 million), is in tender procedure, Section 5 Curtea de Arges - Pitesti (30.35 km, EUR 383 million) was challenged, while for the Section 2 Botita-Cornetu (30.35 km) and Section 3 Cornetu-Tigveni (37.4 km), the geological studies have to be completed, Economica.net informed.

The Sibiu-Pitesti motorway will have a length of some 122 km, nine tunnels and eight motorway crossroads.

