NN Social Innovation Startup Awards open to startups in Romania, ten other countries

19 September 2024

NN Group, active locally in the private pension and insurance segments, and impact venture fund Rubio Impact Ventures have launched the NN Social Innovation Startup Awards competition, which aims to boost early-stage tech startups working to create a positive impact. The competition takes place in ten countries in Europe, including Romania, and in Japan.

The finalists will receive a supporting grant of EUR 50,000, while the winner will receive a EUR 100,000 supporting grant, along with tailored support and a year-long venture development program.

The awards offer not only financial support but also access to a network of experts, mentors, an investor-readiness program, and a potential investor, the company said.

The focus is on empowering entrepreneurs in the NN markets (Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and Japan) who are developing innovative solutions to complex social challenges.

To be eligible, startups must focus on advancing equal opportunities, sustainable livelihoods, and well-being, operating in areas like EdTech, WorkTech, Accessibility Tech, Diversity and Inclusion, Financial Inclusion or Legal & Housing Access, as well as physical, mental and financial well-being, longevity and sustainable lifestyle.

Startups interested in participating can apply until October 15. Three finalists will be selected and invited to pitch in Bilbao, in an event at Impact Week Europe 2024 between November 27 to 29.

"Our fund champions early-stage social enterprises that provide solutions for improving people's financial, physical, or mental well-being. By partnering with Rubio Impact Ventures, we're not only providing financial support but also combining our resources to ensure these startups receive the guidance and support they need to maximize their potential and create lasting societal impact," Fleur Hudig, Head of Corporate Citizenship at NN Group, said.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

NN Group, active locally in the private pension and insurance segments, and impact venture fund Rubio Impact Ventures have launched the NN Social Innovation Startup Awards competition, which aims to boost early-stage tech startups working to create a positive impact. The competition takes place in ten countries in Europe, including Romania, and in Japan.

The finalists will receive a supporting grant of EUR 50,000, while the winner will receive a EUR 100,000 supporting grant, along with tailored support and a year-long venture development program.

The awards offer not only financial support but also access to a network of experts, mentors, an investor-readiness program, and a potential investor, the company said.

The focus is on empowering entrepreneurs in the NN markets (Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and Japan) who are developing innovative solutions to complex social challenges.

To be eligible, startups must focus on advancing equal opportunities, sustainable livelihoods, and well-being, operating in areas like EdTech, WorkTech, Accessibility Tech, Diversity and Inclusion, Financial Inclusion or Legal & Housing Access, as well as physical, mental and financial well-being, longevity and sustainable lifestyle.

Startups interested in participating can apply until October 15. Three finalists will be selected and invited to pitch in Bilbao, in an event at Impact Week Europe 2024 between November 27 to 29.

"Our fund champions early-stage social enterprises that provide solutions for improving people's financial, physical, or mental well-being. By partnering with Rubio Impact Ventures, we're not only providing financial support but also combining our resources to ensure these startups receive the guidance and support they need to maximize their potential and create lasting societal impact," Fleur Hudig, Head of Corporate Citizenship at NN Group, said.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

