Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 08:06
Business
NN’s Romanian life insurance subsidiary pays EUR 12.7 mln dividends
12 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NN Asigurari de Viata, the largest life insurance company in Romania, wants to distribute almost all its net profit obtained in 2019 to shareholders.

The company's profit increased by 9.4% compared to 2018 to RON 60.4 million (EUR 13 million).

Shareholders will thus receive RON 59.1 mln (EUR 12.7 mln), while RON 1.3 mln will go into the company's legal reserve.

Dutch group NN Continental Europe Holdings has received dividends worth RON 460 mln from its Romanian subsidiary for the 2015-2019 period, according to calculations by Profit.ro.

NN Asigurari de Viata (formerly ING Asigurari de Viata) is the largest player in the life insurance segment, with a market share of 36.6% in 2019.

Last year, it collected premiums worth RON 825.2 (EUR 177.5 mln). Its main competitors are BCR Asigurari de Viata and BRD Asigurari de Viata.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 08:06
Business
NN’s Romanian life insurance subsidiary pays EUR 12.7 mln dividends
12 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NN Asigurari de Viata, the largest life insurance company in Romania, wants to distribute almost all its net profit obtained in 2019 to shareholders.

The company's profit increased by 9.4% compared to 2018 to RON 60.4 million (EUR 13 million).

Shareholders will thus receive RON 59.1 mln (EUR 12.7 mln), while RON 1.3 mln will go into the company's legal reserve.

Dutch group NN Continental Europe Holdings has received dividends worth RON 460 mln from its Romanian subsidiary for the 2015-2019 period, according to calculations by Profit.ro.

NN Asigurari de Viata (formerly ING Asigurari de Viata) is the largest player in the life insurance segment, with a market share of 36.6% in 2019.

Last year, it collected premiums worth RON 825.2 (EUR 177.5 mln). Its main competitors are BCR Asigurari de Viata and BRD Asigurari de Viata.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15