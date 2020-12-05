NN’s Romanian life insurance subsidiary pays EUR 12.7 mln dividends

NN Asigurari de Viata, the largest life insurance company in Romania, wants to distribute almost all its net profit obtained in 2019 to shareholders.

The company's profit increased by 9.4% compared to 2018 to RON 60.4 million (EUR 13 million).

Shareholders will thus receive RON 59.1 mln (EUR 12.7 mln), while RON 1.3 mln will go into the company's legal reserve.

Dutch group NN Continental Europe Holdings has received dividends worth RON 460 mln from its Romanian subsidiary for the 2015-2019 period, according to calculations by Profit.ro.

NN Asigurari de Viata (formerly ING Asigurari de Viata) is the largest player in the life insurance segment, with a market share of 36.6% in 2019.

Last year, it collected premiums worth RON 825.2 (EUR 177.5 mln). Its main competitors are BCR Asigurari de Viata and BRD Asigurari de Viata.

(Photo: Pixabay)

