Night of Museums returns to villages across Romania this weekend

The second edition of the Night of Museums in Villages event will be held this Saturday, August 31, in roughly 128 localities in 31 counties across Romania.

Unique in Europe, the project organized and run by the National Network of Museums in Romania highlights the rural cultural heritage by bringing together, presenting, and promoting more than 136 museum objectives, educational and cultural events and programs, available free of charge to visitors from the second part of August 31 until midnight.

Thus, this Saturday, visitors are invited to connect with the atmosphere of Romania's villages and communes and discover unique ethnographic museum collections, memorial houses, village cultural centers, peasant households, archives, fascinating rituals and histories, mills, castles, fortified churches, blacksmiths, and more.

The counties with the most representatives are Brașov (18 locations), Iași (13), Satu Mare (12), Vrancea (8), and Maramureș and Sibiu (6).

Details and the complete program are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)