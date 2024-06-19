Night of Museums event to hold second edition in Romanian villages end-August

The Night of Museums event will hold a second edition in local villages on August 31, focusing on the cultural heritage in rural areas.

The program includes numerous educational projects organized in villages and communes in the country, the organizers said.

“After a spectacular first edition, with close to 200 museums participating last year, we are getting ready this year to implement specific projects aimed at reclaiming the forgotten or abandoned patrimony. At the same time, we would like to focus on increasing the literacy and cultural and heritage exposure of children and youth in rural communities,” Dragoș Neamu, the manager of the event, explained.

At the 2023 edition, museums in 38 counties took part in the program. The public could visit village museums, memorial houses, water mills, monasteries, fortified churches, gastronomy points, or farms, among others.

Interested institutions can register for this year’s edition between June 19 and August 1. The program of the event is updated here.

(Photo: the organizers)

