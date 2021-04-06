Night of Museums: 185 cultural spaces join the event in Romania this month

The Night of Museums, one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year, will return with a new edition in Romania on June 12. A total of 185 cultural spaces in Bucharest and other localities across the country have joined the event, awaiting visitors with various activities such as exhibitions, screenings, shows, workshops, concerts, or interactive tours.

The program also includes online events offered by top institutions such as the National Museum of Geology in Bucharest, the Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History, and most museums of the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca.

The list of cultural spaces that will stay open for the Night of Museums includes museums and memorial houses, art galleries, cultural institutes, creative studios, castles, palaces, fortresses, mills, theatres, universities, cinemas, libraries, operas, philharmonics, places of worship, or houses of experiments.

In Bucharest, 43 museums, exhibition spaces and other cultural venues will participate in the event this year.

For the first time, at the Rezidenta BRD Scena 9 Gallery in Bucharest, visitors will have the chance to see the exhibition “Fragile Identities” of the future Pandemic Museum. Moreover, the unique exhibitions of the Castle of Arts in Drobeta-Turnu Severin will also open to the public for the Night of Museums.

The Museum of Collectivization in Romania, opened in Tamaseni commune, Neamt county, will also join the event for the first time.

Further details about the Night of Museums, including the complete program, are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)