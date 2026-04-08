Politics

Romanian president welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

08 April 2026

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Romanian president Nicușor Dan has welcomed the announced agreement between the United States and Iran to establish a ceasefire.

In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to Pakistan and other regional mediators for their work and said Romania was in contact with its partners and ready to support ongoing efforts.

“Weeks of conflict have pushed energy & food prices to painful levels for families and businesses across the world and in Europe. It is now time that all commitments are respected in order to facilitate diplomatic negotiations and a lasting solution, bringing stability and security to the region, including the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” the president commented. 

At the end of March, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said the country could participate in demining missions in the Strait of Hormuz once a ceasefire is reached. Any involvement would depend on the conflict moving into a stable, post-hostility phase, he insisted.

At the same time, Romania joined the declaration of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan regarding ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

(Photo: Nicușor Dan Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Politics

Romanian president welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

08 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has welcomed the announced agreement between the United States and Iran to establish a ceasefire.

In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to Pakistan and other regional mediators for their work and said Romania was in contact with its partners and ready to support ongoing efforts.

“Weeks of conflict have pushed energy & food prices to painful levels for families and businesses across the world and in Europe. It is now time that all commitments are respected in order to facilitate diplomatic negotiations and a lasting solution, bringing stability and security to the region, including the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” the president commented. 

At the end of March, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said the country could participate in demining missions in the Strait of Hormuz once a ceasefire is reached. Any involvement would depend on the conflict moving into a stable, post-hostility phase, he insisted.

At the same time, Romania joined the declaration of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan regarding ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

(Photo: Nicușor Dan Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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