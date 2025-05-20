Politics

President-elect Nicușor Dan assures Maia Sandu of Romania’s unwavering support for Moldova’s EU path

20 May 2025

President-elect Nicușor Dan held a phone conversation with Moldovan president Maia Sandu on Monday, May 19, reaffirming Romania's strong support for Moldova's European aspirations. 

In a post on X following the call, Dan thanked Sandu for her congratulations on his presidential election victory and emphasized the close bond between the two countries.

"I assure you Romania remains firm in its commitment to Moldova's success and to supporting Moldova's European integration and EU accession," Dan wrote. 

"You'll have in me a true partner and advocate within the European Union and beyond – Romania and Moldova's bond is strengthened by our common European future."

The statement signals continuity in Bucharest's long-standing policy of backing Moldova's path toward deeper ties with the European Union.

President Maia Sandu has been one of the supporters of Nicușor Dan in the presidential elections on May 18, where he ran against George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR. Dan won the elections with 53.60% of the votes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)

