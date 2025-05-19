Politics

European leaders congratulate Bucharest’s pro-EU mayor Nicușor Dan on presidential election victory

19 May 2025

Pro-EU independent candidate Nicușor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, has won Romania’s presidential election on May 18, drawing congratulations from leaders across Europe. Among them, Moldovan president Maia Sandu, EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa and Roberta Metsola, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dan secured 53.60% of the vote in the second round, defeating George Simion of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), who received 46.40%, according to data from the Permanent Electoral Authority. More than 11.6 million Romanians cast their votes in the decisive round.

Maia Sandu, the president of the neighboring Republic of Moldova, was among the first to offer congratulations.

“Congratulations, Romania! Congratulations, Nicușor Dan! Romania, we are moving forward together with confidence on the European path! The Republic of Moldova and Romania rely on each other — in good times and bad,” she said in a message on social media. “The whole world sees the strength we have when we are united!”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also praised Dan’s victory as a vote for an “open, prosperous Romania in a strong Europe.” She added, “Together, let’s deliver on that promise.”

European Council president Antonio Costa echoed that sentiment, calling the election a strong signal of Romania’s commitment to the European project and expressing hope for future cooperation. Costa also wrote in Romanian: “Sincere felicitări.”

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola joined the chorus of support, writing: “I know that under your leadership Romania will go from strength to strength and will keep shaping our Europe. Looking forward to working together for a smarter, stronger and safer Europe.”

French leader Emmanuel Macron phoned Nicușor Dan to congratulate him, later posting a message in Romanian on X: “Despite many attempts at manipulation, the Romanian people chose democracy, the rule of law, and the European Union tonight.” 

Macron also emphasized France’s commitment to working with Romania for a “stronger, more sovereign and more independent Europe.”

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk also extended congratulations in Romanian, English, and Polish, writing on platform X: “Congratulations, Nicușor Dan! Long live free Romania!” Tusk, a former European Council president and longtime supporter of Romania, referenced the country’s transition to democracy more than 35 years ago.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also sent his best wishes from Kyiv, highlighting the importance of Romania as a trusted partner. “Working together, we can strengthen both our countries and our Europe,” he wrote. “Dear Romanians, you can count on Ukraine as a good neighbor and partner. We can overcome any challenge if we are united and strong.”

As news of Dan’s victory spread, thousands gathered in central Bucharest on Sunday evening near Cişmigiu Park, as well as in other cities across in Romania. In the capital city, traffic on Regina Elisabeta Boulevard was brought to a standstill as supporters celebrated the projected win.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Codrin Unici)

